For the first time this season, there were no spectators in Beaver Stadium — but Penn State’s home field advantage didn’t suffer.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 39-24 on Senior Day as the blue-and-white moved to 3-5 on the season heading into the last week of Big Ten conference play.

With the win, Penn State retains possession of the Land Grant Trophy — an award given to the winner of the annual rivalry game.

Quarterback Sean Clifford finished 17-for-27 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while also recording one touchdown with his legs for James Franklin’s offense.

Second-string quarterback Will Levis added 54 passing yards and 36 rushing yards for one rushing touchdown.

The Nittany Lion offense totaled 405 yards, while averaging 5.8 yards per play as offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s squad began to gain momentum in both the running and passing attacks.

A big part of that offensive production was the receiving game, as Penn State’s wideout duo of Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson combined for 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Along with his contributions on offense, Dotson also ran in an 81-yard punt return to the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s third straight win.

Seniors perform in curtain call

In what could turn out to be their last home game as Nittany Lions, Penn State’s seniors came to play in Happy Valley.

And they didn’t wait long to make their presence felt.

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton picked up a tackle behind the line of scrimmage to register the 11th tackle-for-loss of his career.

Senior safety Brisker also made an impact on the first drive, tallying the first interception of his second season at Penn State — but immediately fumbled the football to give possession back to Michigan State.

The Pittsburgh native finished with a team-high nine tackles alongside his lone forced turnover.

Without his usual opposite edge-rusher in junior Jayson Oweh, fifth-year defensive end Shaka Toney turned in five total tackles with one tackle-for-loss in the Spartan backfield.

Secondary underwhelms

Despite the victory, Penn State’s defense was taken advantage of all game long — especially in the passing game.

Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Payton Thorne threw three touchdowns in the second quarter alone, throwing his first career passing touchdown in the opening moments of the period.

Unchallenged by the Nittany Lion defensive backs, Thorne went into the locker room at halftime with a passer rating of 275.9.

The Penn State secondary allowed a 56% completion percentage, while also letting the Spartans pass for 325 yards.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s secondary came into the home finale allowing just 191.4 passing yards per game, and gave up just 10 touchdowns through the air in seven games prior to Penn State’s matchup with Michigan State.

Continued momentum heading into Week 9

Before trotting onto the Beaver Stadium grass Saturday, Penn State was streaking.

And the Nittany Lions continued their winning ways again, picking up their third straight victory in the final regular season game of the Big Ten slate.

After limping to a program-worst 0-5 start to the 2020 season, Penn State won two straight against Michigan and Rutgers in each of the past couple of weeks.

Franklin and his program will look to keep gaining momentum in Week 9 of the Big Ten slate, and won’t have an opponent set in stone until every Week 8 conference game is completed.