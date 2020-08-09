Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99)
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) celebrates a sack during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

 Caitlin Lee

One former Penn Stater is taking this offseason to partake in competitions other than football.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos competed in a hot dog eating competition at the Carolina Panthers’ summer training camp on Saturday.

The rookie defensive linemen took home the victory in the competition and Yetur Gross-Matos lifted the trophy for his first victory as a member of the Panthers. 

Gross-Matos was taken with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Carolina after spending three seasons in which he totaled 111 tackles and 19 sacks as a Nittany Lion.

The Panthers are set to begin their 2020 season with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

