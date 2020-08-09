One former Penn Stater is taking this offseason to partake in competitions other than football.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos competed in a hot dog eating competition at the Carolina Panthers’ summer training camp on Saturday.

The Rookie D-Line took the first dub! pic.twitter.com/1qIGJNrEy6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2020

The rookie defensive linemen took home the victory in the competition and Yetur Gross-Matos lifted the trophy for his first victory as a member of the Panthers.

Gross-Matos was taken with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Carolina after spending three seasons in which he totaled 111 tackles and 19 sacks as a Nittany Lion.

The Panthers are set to begin their 2020 season with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.