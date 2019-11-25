Micah Parsons continues to be recognized for his performance on the field in 2019.

On Monday, Parsons was officially named a finalist for the Butkus Award, according to the Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo.

Butkus Award (top linebacker) finalists.Micah Parsons, Penn StateZach Baun, Wisconsin Jordyn Brooks, Texas TechIsaiah Simmons, ClemsonEvan Weaver, CalLogan Wilson, Wyoming — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 25, 2019

The award is given out given annually to the nation's best linebacker, and Parsons has been one of them this season. He leads the Nittany Lions with 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two sacks.

A Penn State linebacker has not won this award since Paul Posluszny took home the honor in 2005. LaVar Arrington was a Butkus Award winner in 1999.