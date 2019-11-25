Penn State vs Ohio State, Parsons (11)
Buy Now

Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) blocks Ohio State running back JK Dobbins (2) during the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

Micah Parsons continues to be recognized for his performance on the field in 2019. 

On Monday, Parsons was officially named a finalist for the Butkus Award, according to the Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo.

The award is given out given annually to the nation's best linebacker, and Parsons has been one of them this season. He leads the Nittany Lions with 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two sacks.

A Penn State linebacker has not won this award since Paul Posluszny took home the honor in 2005. LaVar Arrington was a Butkus Award winner in 1999.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags