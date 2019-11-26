Pitt, Shorter (6), Argument
Buy Now

Wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) butts heads with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Paris Ford (12) during the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019.

 Noah Riffe

According to Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, Penn State receiver Justin Shorter is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Shorter has 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns this season.

In Penn State's most recent game against Ohio State, Shorter hauled in three receptions for 28 yards.

These were his first receptions since the Michigan State game on Oct. 26.

It was also the first time since the Pitt game on Sep. 14 that Shorter had multiple receptions in a game.

James Franklin is aware of the report that Shorter has entered the portal.

Penn State closes the regular season on Saturday with a home game against Rutgers. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags