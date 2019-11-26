According to Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, Penn State receiver Justin Shorter is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Source: Penn State WR Justin Shorter is in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2019

Shorter has 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns this season.

In Penn State's most recent game against Ohio State, Shorter hauled in three receptions for 28 yards.

These were his first receptions since the Michigan State game on Oct. 26.

It was also the first time since the Pitt game on Sep. 14 that Shorter had multiple receptions in a game.

James Franklin is aware of the report that Shorter has entered the portal.

James Franklin says he was in a meeting prior to press conference and hasn't heard about Shorter's decision Says a conversation was had with Shorter https://t.co/qYgE6Sft1y — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 26, 2019

Penn State closes the regular season on Saturday with a home game against Rutgers.