Penn State players have started to return to campus for voluntary workouts in the first phase of student-athletes returning to campus, but one of the Nittany Lions’ best players has yet to return to Happy Valley.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is in his home city of Harrisburg, spending time with family while still eager to return.

“I’m coming in ‘phase two’,” Parsons said. “I just knew it would be my last week at home and I wanted to spend Father’s Day with my son and my father for the last time before I head back to campus — I’m going to head back next Monday.”

Parsons’ life looks like it will resume to a somewhat normal schedule in the coming weeks as Penn State begins to return to campus, but aside from the complications due to the coronavirus, this offseason hasn’t been like any other for the junior linebacker.

Since his dominating performance at the Cotton Bowl in late December, the hype surrounding Parsons has been near the levels of the likes of Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley ahead of their junior seasons.

Parsons is listed as one of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there has been Heisman buzz — but he isn’t too concerned with any of it.

“I just play the game and just so happen to be good at it,” Parsons said. “I just take every day for what it is, go out there and just give 100% and do what I do best.”

Parsons has the tunnel vision to block out any distractions, and he isn’t too concerned with all of the hype surrounding his upcoming season and any pressures that may come with it.

“I feel like when there’s pressure and other factors it can alter how you play and perform,” Parsons said. “I just want to go out there and have fun with the game… there isn’t much more to it then going out there and trying to win championships this year.”

That’s where Parsons’ focus is — winning.

The Nittany Lions return much of a defense that was one of the best in the Big Ten last season, but Parsons is the only returning starting linebacker.

With that comes more responsibility and more of a necessity to grow as a leader, which is something that he is working on.

“It’s always a challenge when you step into a bigger role,” Parsons said. “I was telling Ellis [Brooks] the other day that it’s going to be completely different. I went from being a guy that never said anything to the guy that probably has to speak up more — I’m going to go outside of my comfort zone and speak up more and try to be that guy for the younger guys.”

With the departures of Jan Johnson and Cam Brown, Parsons has the most playing experience out of anyone remaining in the linebacking corps, but his leadership skills are something that he admits aren’t where he wants them to be.

“It’s going to be a challenging year for me, but I think it can’t do anything but help me grow,” Parsons said. “It’s a challenge I’m willing to accept and it’s a challenge I have to be willing to grow into to do what we want to do this year, so I’m really looking forward to it and excited about it.”