Penn State football defensive tackle Damion Barber has denied all allegations made against him in a federal lawsuit by former teammate Isaiah Humphries, according to a response filed on Tuesday.

The suit, which alleged Humphries faced hazing and sexual harassment during his time on the team, also named Coach James Franklin and Penn State as defendants. All parties have asked for dismissal of the case.

Humphries alleged that he was hazed and harassed by teammates, and the coaching staff did not interfere to stop the players’ actions. The suit alleged that the actions were a form of initiation into the football program.

The lawsuit alleges that Barber was among upperclassmen to “bully, threaten and intimidate underclassmen by shouting explicit threats, simulate sexual actions, place their genitalia on the buttocks of underclassmen in the shower and grab their genitalia.

Barber had been named for violating antihazing statutes, negligence, assault and battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

In his response, Barber said he lacked the knowledge or information to form a belief regarding the Humphries' allegations.

He denied hazing Humphries, citing the fact that the Office of Student Conduct found that Barber did not subject Humphries to any “prohibited conduct,” violate the university’s antihazing policy or violate Pennsylvania’s Antihazing Law, according to the response.

The response states Humphries' conclusion in regards to violating antihazing statutes is “bold” and “without merit.”

Additionally, Barber said he was "not aware of, never witnessed any and did not participate in” an form of initiation hazing to become or remain a member of the Penn State football team.

On the count of negligence, Barber denied to have subjected Humphries to harassment or hazing, referring back to the Office of Student Conduct’s investigation on the allegations.

The response states the Barber “never harmed” or “ever acted in a menacing way” toward Humphries.

Additionally, the response stated that Barber never inflicted the “broadly alleged” acts of negligent emotional distress and denied the alleged acts of intentional emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

MORE HUMPHRIES COVERAGE

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries alleges he faced hazing, harassment Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries alleges he was hazed and harassed by the team's upperclassmen — and the coaching staff, including head coach James Franklin, did nothing to stop the upperclassmen's actions when Humphries reported it.