Not many things have gone Penn State’s way in 2020, but there is one thing for certain that the program and fans alike can agree upon — they are in support of Journey Brown.

Brown, a running back out of Meadville, Pennsylvania, was slated to be RB1 of perhaps the best rated preseason backfield in the country.

But on Nov. 11 at James Franklin’s weekly press conference, he announced Brown would not only miss the season, but he would not be suiting up in a football uniform ever again.

Minutes later, Brown put out a statement saying he was suffering from a career-ending heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“The kid has been phenomenal,” Franklin said last Wednesday. “He’s handled it better than I think anybody I’ve been around, and I know our team is going to continue to support him and rally around him.”

Despite the lackluster 0-4 start the Nittany Lions have gotten off to, their message about Journey Brown remains that he is still a big part of this team, regardless of if he lines up in the backfield or not.

“He has a smile that’ll light up a room, and his energy is infectious, whenever he is able to be around us,” linebacker and team captain Jesse Luketa said. “Journey will make you laugh, and he’s a goofy individual, so that energy is infectious. He continues to lead in that manner. He's continuing to bring that energy, day in and day out for us.”

Brown’s bright personality is recognized across the entire team, including by linebacker, Ellis Brooks.

Brooks cited an example of how Brown is still contributing to this team and making the best out of a nightmare situation that he probably never imagined he'd be in.

“Yesterday at practice, running backs and linebackers were doing one on ones, and Journey’s just the high-energy guy coaching the running backs,” Brooks said. “Talking trash and just making practice fun and bringing that aspect. This is the type of person he is. He can brighten an entire room around him.”

Brooks went on to compare Brown’s situation to the struggles Penn State is currently facing, and thinks that if he can manage to overcome this scenario, so can the Nittany Lions.

“His presence and his attitude through all this adversity that he's been facing has just been an example of how we need to approach practice,” Brooks said.

So while it’s clear that Brown is taking this new role seriously, his teammates and coaches have also stated that this is the personality the former running back has always had, and that this isn’t something new.

Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar, who has been with the Nittany Lions for three years, talked about just how highly this program will always think of No. 4.

“Everybody loves Journey, everybody wants to be around Journey,” Pinegar said. “No one's had a negative interaction with Journey, and I've never had a negative interaction with [him]. He's one of the most positive kids that I've been around, one of the most selfless players I've been around. He just brings a lot of life to the team.”

And like the other Nittany Lions, Pinegar often takes notice of Brown during practice and sees the energy he provides.

“He's still the life of the team,” Pinegar said. “He's still always happy, always has a smile on his face, and he's always wanting to help others. So it's just great to have him around still.”

But of course, nobody has felt the impact of Brown’s news more than those who are around him most — the running backs.

Sophomore Devyn Ford, who calls Brown his “best friend,” was the one who threw up the No. 4 in the air after scoring a touchdown against Nebraska.

“Throwing up the four for Journey was definitely for the heart and for him. I love that dude,” Ford said. “That’s my guy, my mentor, my best friend, and I look up to him every day, so throwing that four up meant a lot.”