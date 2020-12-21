Last weekend was Week 9 of the Big Ten season, otherwise known as Champions Week in 2020.

While there looked to be some intriguing matchups heading into the extra week, three of the seven games were canceled due to coronavirus concerns within certain programs.

So as some schools continued to struggle to get on the field, Penn State and Rutgers became the lone two Big Ten programs to play a full nine-game slate.

But for the games that went on as scheduled, here is what happened elsewhere in the conference.

Big Ten Championship

Northwestern’s defense gave No. 4 Ohio State all it could handle Saturday as both teams fought for the 2020 Big Ten crown.

The No. 14 ranked Wildcats had the lead at halftime and were throwing off Heisman candidate Justin Fields, who had one of the more forgettable starts of his college career.

But the day belonged to Buckeye running back Trey Sermon, who set the single game Ohio State rushing record as he went off for 331 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State proved to be just too much to handle, as its offense eventually got clicking thanks to Sermon and was able to score 16 unanswered points to capture its fourth straight Big Ten title.

The Buckeyes are the No. 3 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff after finishing the year 6-0.

Nebraska outlasts Rutgers

In a battle of five-loss teams, Nebraska was able to pick up its third win of the year thanks to a solid defensive performance.

The Cornhuskers were able to overcome a four turnover night, as the defense allowed just over 250 total yards and didn’t allow a Rutgers offensive touchdown in the second half.

The offense, led by quarterback Adrian Martinez, was able to contribute just enough as his fourth quarter rushing touchdown gave Nebraska a 28-21 edge it would not relinquish.

Martinez finished the day with 255 yards passing and 157 on the ground while throwing a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Huskers finished at 3-5 while the Scarlet Knights dropped to 3-6.

Paul Bunyan’s Axe

In the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Wisconsin was able to edge Minnesota in overtime, 20-17.

The running game played a big part for both teams, as Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Badgers’ Garrett Groshek each ran for over 150 yards on the day.

But the biggest play would come from the foot of Wisconsin kicker Colin Larsch, whose 30-yard field goal in the first overtime sent Paul Chryst’s team to 3-3 on the season.

The Gophers announced they will not be accepting a bowl invitation for the 2020 season, which means they will finish at 3-4.

