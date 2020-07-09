If there are college athletics this fall, schedules across the Big Ten conference are going to look very different.

The Big Ten conference announced on Thursday it's fall sports, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, will move to conference-only schedules this fall based on "medical advice."

The conference stated details for these sports will be released at a later date and decisions on sports not included in this will continue to be evaluated.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the Big Ten said in the statement.

The conference said the decision was made by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour also released a statement on the Big Ten's decision to move to a conference-only schedule.

"This announcement represents a step, a very important step, that will help provide consistency, clarity and some control over the situation," Barbour said. "We feel in order to establish the safest environment possible for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our community, this is the best path forward."

Barbour said Penn State has and will continue to operate with the safety of their student-athletes as the "top priority."

Barbour also said Penn State "remains optimistic" about sports occurring this fall and in the 2020-21 academic year.

"We have no doubt it will look, feel and act differently than we have become accustomed to over time," Barbour said in the statement. "But giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete in the sport they love and have played their entire lives is important to them individually and us collectively, as well as to the psyche and viability of our community.

"Please have no doubt, it’s not more important than health and safety, but it cannot and will not be easily cast aside."

The Big Ten also announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary across all sports and Big Ten student-athletes who chose not to participate in college athletics this season due to COVID-19 will have their scholarship honored.

Penn State football's first three games against Kent State, Virginia Tech and San Jose State will be canceled and not rescheduled the new system.

For football the decision impacts 36 scheduled opponents across the conference, including 28 FBS programs, who have scheduled games against Big Ten schools.

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the conference said in the release.

