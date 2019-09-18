Pitt, Coach Franklin
Coach Franklin greets fans before the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019.

 Noah Riffe

Fans, get ready for an inside look at Penn State football.

The program announced Tuesday that it will be featured in HBO's new show "24/7 College Football".

The show will chronicle the lead-up of Penn State's game against Purdue, and will air on Oct. 9.

Penn State is one of four schools featured in the series. Florida (airs Oct. 2), Arizona State (Oct. 16) and Washington State (Oct. 23) will also be featured.

The series will be narrated by actor Liev Schreiber.

The Nittany Lions were rumored to be in this Hard Knocks style show for weeks.

