Fans, get ready for an inside look at Penn State football.

The program announced Tuesday that it will be featured in HBO's new show "24/7 College Football".

Coming to a 📺 near you...@HBO's 24/7 College Football is heading to Happy Valley!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/p6x4GPRsyY — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 18, 2019

The show will chronicle the lead-up of Penn State's game against Purdue, and will air on Oct. 9.

Penn State is one of four schools featured in the series. Florida (airs Oct. 2), Arizona State (Oct. 16) and Washington State (Oct. 23) will also be featured.

The series will be narrated by actor Liev Schreiber.

The Nittany Lions were rumored to be in this Hard Knocks style show for weeks.