CHICAGO — James Franklin spoke to the media Friday morning at the Big Ten media day where he made it clear that the program is not in its final form.

In Franklin’s opening statement the head coach acknowledged the success the program has seen throughout the years, statistically comparing Penn State to the very best college football programs.

“Fourteen straight winning seasons, one of five programs in the country that have been able to do that, one of six programs to win nine or more regular-season games in the last three years. That's us, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington,” Franklin said. “One of six programs to finish in the top 15 in the College Football Playoff poll in the last three years, again, us, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.”

Franklin went on to talk about attendance and other positives, but he quickly turned the focus of the conversation to the upcoming season and the future.

“We've obviously got to use that foundation to continue to grow and take that next step as an organization and as a program,” Franklin said. “Ninety percent of programs across college football would like to be where we're at, but we need to take the next step. There's no doubt about it. So for us, it's everything. It's coaching, it's scheme, it's player development, it is recruiting, it's facilities, it's every aspect of our program.”

Taking that next step won’t be easy this upcoming season for Franklin and his team, with turnover in many key positions on offense as well as some on defense. The unknown is on the horizon for the Nittany Lions.

“We probably have more question marks this year than we’ve had over the last couple years,” Franklin said. “Obviously when you lose a quarterback who’s played as much football as Trace McSorely has played for us, that’s going to lead you off with some question marks going into the season.”

The quarterback situation hasn’t been stable since McSorley played his final game for Penn State.

Presumed replacement Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State, opening the door for Sean Clifford to take the starting job, but at Big Ten media day Franklin added another wrinkle to the situation.

“We've got two, what we would consider veterans in Sean Clifford and [Will] Levis, that are going to have a great competition this camp, and have really had that all summer, including spring ball,” Franklin said. “We've got two freshmen that are also going to have an opportunity to compete, as well, and we'll make the decision when the decision has been made, when it's obvious to everybody who our starting quarterback is going to be.”

Sean Clifford is certainly the favorite to win the starting job considering he was higher on the depth chart in the Blue White game and also that he has more playing experience for the Nittany Lions.

Levis showed promise in the Blue White game and has received praise from Franklin throughout spring ball.

“Big shoes to fill,” Franklin said. “But we've got tremendous confidence in those guys and what they're going to be able to do for our program.