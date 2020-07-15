Keaton Ellis had a connection to Penn State and the community surrounding it before being born.

Now, 19 years later, Ellis is coming off of a season in which he had an integral role as a true freshman for an 11-2 Nittany Lion team.

The State College native hasn’t always been a mainstay on the football field, as he began playing football as an eighth grader before eventually playing for State High like his father, Bruce Ellis.

Bruce played for Joe Paterno as a walk-on wide receiver from 1973 to 1976 before anchoring himself and his family down in State College as an academic advisor.

As a member of the football team during Paterno’s prime, Bruce was able to be a part of three winning teams that made the Cotton, Orange and Sugar Bowls.

“At that time, too, because the tradition was so rich, we were very successful and went to a lot of bowl games,” Bruce said. “That was a lot of fun.”

But now it’s Keaton who is a member of a successful Penn State squad.

Keaton’s rise to becoming a role player for James Franklin as a true freshman began when he received a scholarship offer from the program as a junior in high school.

Keaton was the first Little Lion to secure a scholarship offer from Penn State since Alex Kenney committed to the blue and white in 2009.

Although only playing organized football for three years before gaining his offer from the Nittany Lions, Keaton displayed a knack for the game.

“Keaton wasn't shy about getting to the ball, being aggressive and hitting people,” Bruce said. “He had that sort of natural instinct that he had wanted to get out there and play with force, which is obviously one of the key things you have to do in football.”

And playing with force is exactly what Keaton did as a true freshman last season. One of 19 true freshmen to see playing time, he appeared in every game while totaling 18 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

Keaton wasn’t the only young Penn State player to make a definite impact on the field, either.

He was joined by Sean Clifford, Journey Brown, Micah Parsons and others as difference-makers with multiple years of eligibility remaining entering this upcoming season.

Losing just two games in 2019, the Nittany Lions return most of their defensive production with Keaton in the mix to be a starting cornerback for a team looking to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2020.

Keaton was listed as a second-string cornerback behind Tariq Castro-Fields on Penn State’s spring depth chart.

But cornerbacks coach Terry Smith hasn’t ruled out the possibility of letting his young players shine in the biggest moments against top competition.

“We have some young guys and we know what they’ve got,” Smith said in a call with reporters in April. “The star position may come from our room.”

Ellis was one of four players listed on the first offseason depth chart at the star position, given to the defensive back who is most adept at covering a slot receiver while the defense is in nickel coverage.

As a cornerback, Keaton is tasked with keeping up with quick wide receivers trying to move downfield. According to his dad, Keaton has the speed and quickness to hang with the best athletes in the Big Ten.

“He picked everything up real quickly and it was easy to see the natural skill and ability he has,” Bruce said. “The speed was really obvious. That's one of the first things you can see he had — that speed — and that's an intangible that not everybody has, it's something you can't teach.”

Keaton ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash while at a Penn State camp during the summer leading up to his junior year of high school shortly before picking up his offer from the Nittany Lions.

Entering his sophomore season, Keaton doesn’t want to take his family legacy for granted at such a football-rich program.

“It's awesome to look at that. My dad's been an inspiration to me and he motivates me every day,” Keaton said. “Him just being a father figure and pushing me to do the things he was able to do and more, because he wanted me to be better and all that. That’s what motivates me.”

While watching Keaton from the stands in the same stadium he played in years ago, Bruce has realized the unique connection he shares with his son both on and off the field.

“It's a special feeling, and you realize it's a special feeling that not a lot of people have,” Bruce said. “I’m just thankful he's there and that we have the opportunity.”

Bruce may not get to witness Keaton’s play in 2020, though.

The upcoming college football season is currently in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic as conferences such as the Big Ten continue to form contingency plans.

Even so, Keaton will look to cherish the moments he has remaining in the blue and white uniform as he builds upon the foundation his father set for him.

“We joke about it all the time and have fun conversations about that stuff, but it's really cool to look at that history and understand it — it’s just a blessing, really,” Keaton said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE