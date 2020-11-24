Cotton Bowl, Gordon (19) Tackles
Buy Now

Defensive back, Trent Gordon (19) tackles Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell (19) during the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating the University of Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

In a season filled with defensive woes, Penn State’s depth in its secondary has gotten thinner.

According to Rivals, redshirt sophomore safety Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal after failing to make an impact in his third season with the Nittany Lion program.

Gordon appeared in three games at safety for the blue-and-white this season after transitioning from the cornerback position this offseason.

A native of Manvel, Texas, Gordon came into his Nittany Lion career as a 3-star recruit and the 40th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Before entering the transfer portal, Gordon was listed as a third-team safety for James Franklin’s squad.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags