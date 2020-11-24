In a season filled with defensive woes, Penn State’s depth in its secondary has gotten thinner.

According to Rivals, redshirt sophomore safety Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal after failing to make an impact in his third season with the Nittany Lion program.

2018 4-star DB Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal. In 2019 he totaled 20 tackles and 5 PD at CB. After making the move to safety he has played in 3 games this season with no stats @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @RivalsSnyder https://t.co/HLNKyZXlzb — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 24, 2020

Gordon appeared in three games at safety for the blue-and-white this season after transitioning from the cornerback position this offseason.

A native of Manvel, Texas, Gordon came into his Nittany Lion career as a 3-star recruit and the 40th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Before entering the transfer portal, Gordon was listed as a third-team safety for James Franklin’s squad.

