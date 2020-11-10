James Franklin and the Penn State football program have been very active about voting in 2020.

Whether it be Franklin or his players speaking to the media about the importance of casting a vote, Franklin appearing in multiple pre-election PSA’s or sharing his experience being one of the first people in line at Good Shepherd Church in State College on Election Day.

It was clear, Penn State was supporting people being active and involved in the process.

“I think that’s part of our responsibility as educators to do that,” Franklin said. “I will tell you this, whenever we did that, there was tremendous backlash from people. I’m not necessarily sure why.”

Franklin feels it’s part of American citizen’s responsibility to exercise their vote and reiterated, Penn State was not telling people who to vote for in the election.

“I think everybody has a responsibility to [vote], again never telling anybody who to vote for or what they should vote or what they should believe, but they should be active in the process,” Franklin said.

While Franklin admittedly stays out of politics publicly, the projected results of the 2020 election came with a special meaning to the football coach and his family — specifically his two daughters.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first Black and woman American vice president.

And for Franklin, having two biracial daughters, Harris being in that position is “pretty cool.”

“To see that my daughters now have an example that they can look to [in] the White House, and to see someone that looks like them in one of the most prestigious and powerful jobs in the world is pretty cool,” Franklin said.

Franklin also hopes one day, in his daughters’ lifetime, they will also be able to have a role model in the most important seat in the White House.

“Hopefully in their lifetime, there’s somebody that’s qualified to sit in that other seat that looks like them as well,” Franklin said.