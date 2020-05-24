Saquon Barkley will be putting his Madden skills to the test to support local businesses.

Barkley will take on rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Madden 20 on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. as part of Version's Pay It Forward Live event, which is a campaign that aims to support local businesses.

The video game will be live-streamed on Version's Twitter, Twitch, Yahoo, Version's Facebook page and Fios Channel 501.

Barkley and Tagovailoa will share and support their favorite local businesses throughout the game, engage with fans and create small-business-themed in- game experiences.