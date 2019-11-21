Dylan Jacobs

This will not be a blowout like many people expect.

Penn State could very well win this game.

Ohio State hasn’t played in a tough game all season. And its best two opponents, Wisconsin and Cincinnati, don’t really set the world on fire.

The Nittany Lions have been more battle tested, so on the surface level, if this game is close at the end, that could favor Penn State.

But Ohio State is just too talented.

There isn’t an area that is weak on that team, and it shouldn’t really have a problem moving the ball.

I think Penn State’s secondary will play than what they have been doing in recent weeks, but I don’t think it will lead to a win in the end.

Again, for this James Franklin team, the mantra stays the same — close, but not close enough.

SCORE: Ohio State 28-23

Caleb Wilfinger

Penn State is one of the few teams that controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Sean Clifford and the rest of Penn State’s offense will need to perform at a high level in order to compete with the highest-scoring team in the nation on Saturday.

It would be one thing for Ohio State to have just one major offensive weapon that Penn State has to be concerned with – but that isn’t the case. In addition to quarterback Justin Fields throwing for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,289 rush yards and 15 touchdowns.

This game will come down to strength versus strength. The Nittany Lions were thought to have an elite defense, but after a couple of shaky weeks against Minnesota and Indiana, it’s unclear as to what defense will show up in Columbus. However, I’m going to give Penn State a puncher’s chance in this one, mainly because the last three games in this rivalry have been decided by one possession.

While I’m expecting the Nittany Lions will cover the massive spread, Ohio State is one of the most complete teams in the country, and that won’t change on Saturday.

SCORE: Ohio State 37-24

Ben Ferree

Penn State is trending in the right direction as a program. The Nittany Lions are putting the sanction years behind them and James Franklin is truly leading the program towards the College Football Playoff and a national championship.

But the Nittany Lions are still waiting for a defining win to get them to that position.

On Saturday, Penn State has a chance to get that win, but they won’t be able to matchup with Ohio State, not yet.

Across the field, Ohio State has more talent than Penn State and has consistently executed better than the Nittany Lions.

While the game will feel closer than the score suggests, Ohio State will move past Penn State with ease.

SCORE: Ohio State 44-17

Evan Patrick

These games have a history of being chaotic and unpredictable, but almost everything points to this being a matchup nightmare for Penn State.

Justin Fields and Ohio State will likely crush the Nittany Lions’ secondary if the last two weeks are any indication of how that group on defense will perform.

The Buckeyes’ defense has the pieces to shut down Penn State’s playmakers as well. Chase Young is going to wreak havoc for 60 minutes while junior corner Jeff Okudah has the ability to match up with KJ Hamler.

If there is one area where the Nittany Lions should be confident, its their run defense. If the front seven can contain Fields in the run game and limit JK Dobbins, then Penn State might have a chance to keep things close.

SCORE: Ohio State 38-21