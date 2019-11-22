It was reported on Friday that Michal Menet will miss the game against the Buckeyes with an undisclosed injury according to Fox 43 Sports.

Penn State will be without its starting center for Saturday's showdown with Ohio State, a source with the team told FOX43. Redshirt junior Michal Menet is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, the source said. https://t.co/eJHkSgmO6x — FOX43 Sports (@FOX43Sports) November 22, 2019

But according to a Penn State spokesperson, Menet has made the trip to Ohio with the team.

It remains unclear whether or not the redshirt junior will play for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The Fox 43 Sports report also stated that redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda would replace Menet at center for the game.