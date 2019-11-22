Penn State vs. Indiana, Levis (7) and Menet (62)
Levis (7) and Menet (62) knock helmets during warmups before the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

It was reported on Friday that Michal Menet will miss the game against the Buckeyes with an undisclosed injury according to Fox 43 Sports.

But according to a Penn State spokesperson, Menet has made the trip to Ohio with the team.

It remains unclear whether or not the redshirt junior will play for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The Fox 43 Sports report also stated that redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda would replace Menet at center for the game.

