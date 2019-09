In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs breakdown everything you need to know about the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt.

The two start by talking about Pat Narduzzi's decision to kick a field goal with five minutes left in the game.

Then they breakdown how Penn State fared position by position.

Finally the two wrap up the episode by discussing the rest of the Big Ten games.