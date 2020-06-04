Penn State Athletics has announced that a phased return to campus for students-athletes will begin with 75 football players on June 8.

The release states that CDC and local government guidelines will be followed and the Penn State sports science team has developed protocols which include the wearing of masks, daily health screenings and small group activities as well as additional usage and sanitation facilities.

The released also stated that student-athletes have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return.

Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts starting on June 15.

"We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall," athletic director Sandy Barbour said in the statement. "We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.

"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority," Barbour continued. "Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."

These workouts will be limited in size to groups of less than 20 student-athletes.

The plan will also implement and strictly enforce the following protocols: education for all student-athletes and staff on Penn State's COVID safety protocols, mandatory daily health screenings for temperature checks, use of personal protective equipment, adherence to social distancing for meetings and workouts, enhanced cleaning for all facilities and limited access to facilities.

The release states that intercollegiate athletics is part of a phased return for the university that includes other student groups who also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival for successful transition to the fall semester.

Penn State will use a phased return to campus for all 31 of its athletic programs, and return times for the rest of the teams will be announced at a later date.