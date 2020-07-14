Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State was able to complete one of its summer traditions.

On Tuesday, members of the Penn State program virtually visited inpatients at the Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The coronavirus pandemic kept the players and coaches from carrying out their yearly trip, but the Nittany Lions were able to show their support virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

Broadcasted on Facebook live, players like Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth spent time taking questions from both kids and fans.

“It just gives me a different perspective on life and how with my platform, I can give back to kids who may not be in my position but [we] can make them feel like that,” Freiermuth said.

Other special guests included James Franklin, Fred Hansard, Tariq Castro-Fields, PJ Mustipher and the Nittany Lion.