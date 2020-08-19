On Wednesday, Nick Saban led Alabama onto the practice field in Tuscaloosa. Clemson continued its prep for a season that is scheduled to get underway on Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.

The scene in University Park, however, was much different.

Practice fields at the Lasch Football Building were empty, as James Franklin gave his players some time off as he waits for answers from Penn State, from the Big Ten and from the NCAA on what’s next after the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports.

“While I appreciate the complexities and difficulties of this decision by the leaders of our conference, I'm extremely frustrated because we still have very few answers to communicate to our young men and their families about their futures, and very little understanding of the factors contributing to the decisions,” Franklin said.

Two days prior to Franklin’s Wednesday conference, Sandy Barbour spoke to the media and also didn’t have many answers, including if the leaders of the Big Ten even voted to cancel the season.

“It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote, no one’s ever told me there was,” Barbour said. “I just don't know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”

This decision from the Big Ten came on Aug. 11, making it the first Power Five conference to make a ruling, a decision that was only followed by the Pac-12.

With the SEC, ACC and Big 12 continuing with modified plans to play college football, athletes and parents across the Big Ten are speaking out and questioning the ruling by the conference.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields created a petition to reinstate the season that has over 280,000 signatures since Sunday.

The Penn State football parents association released a letter questioning the decision, with hundred-million dollar implications, by the conference.

“We believe that these young men are being cared for both physically and mentally in a manner that cannot be replicated in their own communities,” the letter said.

And for Franklin, this inconsistency — where some programs are planning on having stadiums at 25% capacity in a month while others are currently in limbo — is frustrating.

“You hear certain conferences talking about the decisions that they're making based on the medical people they're talking to, and then the decisions that we're making, and then how one conference is getting to work with their guys like a whole football season and we're being only limited to 12 hours,” Franklin said. “There’s just inconsistency.”

Franklin repeated multiple times throughout the call with reporters that he truly believes the decision made by the Big Ten was with the health and welfare of its student-athletes in mind. He just wasn’t happy with the timing or process of it.

The decision came just days after the conference released a new schedule and new health protocols for a season to occur.

While things continue to change from a Big Ten and national perspective, Franklin is having to balance a lot of different factors in order to do what’s best for his players.

“We have a responsibility to fight for our players and to fight for our parents to fight for our program,” Franklin said. “We have to do that in a way that keeps everybody focused on what we're trying to achieve.

“But then we also have to do it in a way that aligns with the university and then aligns with the Big Ten and then aligns nationally, and that's more challenging than you could imagine.”

As far as what’s next, Penn State will be trying to figure out how to play a season this winter or spring safely without impacting the 2021 season, although Franklin wishes there would have been a greater effort for the Power Five conferences to unify on a decision and make a plan that is best for everyone.

“I think there's definitely a responsibility to get everybody into a room together and have a conversation and put college athletics and put college football first and try to exhaust that as much as you possibly can,” Franklin said. “Get all the leaders of all the conferences in one room together and say what can we do to make this thing work the best we can for everybody.

“And then if it can't work, at some point, the Big Ten's got to do what's best for the Big Ten and the ACC has to do what's best for the ACC at end of the day, and so on and so forth.”

The Big Ten feels it made the best decision for itself and the health and safety of its student-athletes by cancelling the season.

Barbour stated that Penn State’s leadership and President Eric Barron “fought” for a season to occur, but it will not be this fall.

Penn State Athletics is now being faced with an eight to nine figure revenue loss according to a letter sent to season ticket holders by Sandy Barbour.

Franklin is being left to speak to his team without a plan and currently without a direction — something he thinks could’ve been ratified.

“There needs to be an effort to try to do what's best for student-athletes and do what's best for college athletics and college football across the board first,” Franklin said. “Once you start fracturing it, and one group is doing one thing and another group is doing another, then you get all the problems that we're dealing with now.

“And there may have come a point where you have to do that, but it needed to be exhausted before making these decisions in my mind."

