James Franklin, Football, Maryland
Buy Now

Penn State coach James Franklin speaks to a referee during an injury timeout in Penn State’s game against Rutgers on Nov. 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

 Noah Riffe

The Big Ten is reportedly considering changing its decision to cancel the fall college football season.

According to a tweet from CBS’ Dennis Dodd, the conference is considering a schedule that would begin Thanksgiving week.

The schedule could then be pushed back to January depending on situations regarding the coronavirus.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman added to the tweet saying Big Ten coaches are currently in a call and “it’s a real possibility” the Big Ten attempts to play later this fall.

On Thursday, eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten regarding its decision to cancel fall sports.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags