The Big Ten is reportedly considering changing its decision to cancel the fall college football season.

According to a tweet from CBS’ Dennis Dodd, the conference is considering a schedule that would begin Thanksgiving week.

@CBSSports can confirm @BigTen is considering a schedule that would start the season Thanksgiving week. Could be pushed back to original January start date. Story broken by @jaypo1961. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 28, 2020

The schedule could then be pushed back to January depending on situations regarding the coronavirus.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman added to the tweet saying Big Ten coaches are currently in a call and “it’s a real possibility” the Big Ten attempts to play later this fall.

SOURCE: Big Ten coaches are meeting on a call right now. Am told "it's a real possibility" that the Big Ten may try to reverse course and play later this fall. https://t.co/lbZJePwUbG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 28, 2020

On Thursday, eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten regarding its decision to cancel fall sports.

