COLUMBUS, Ohio — Down 21-0 on the road in the 3rd quarter, and the backup quarterback had to come in. Most teams would've just laid down and called it a day.

But not this Penn State team.

The Nittany Lions have shown resilience the entire season, even when their execution was far from perfect.

With the little expectations this season, and how this team has fought throughout, nobody should be considering this a lost season. This should not be looked at as a failure.

Coming into the year, many experts thought this was an eight or nine win team. Even people, like myself, who had this team with 10 wins, wasn’t too confident with that.

A month ago, the expectation then shifted to the big prize — A Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff Berth.

Those expectations weren’t really fair given this team’s inexperience.

But even with two tough road losses against top-10 team, the Nittany Lions know how good they are.

And the two losses show the fight they have.

In both games, it’s fair to say Penn State was outplayed. Both Minnesota and Ohio State controlled the majority of the game.

But still, in both games, Penn State had a shot.

“We take pride in fighting to the end,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “We showed we can fight to the end, no matter what the score is.”

It can’t be forgotten that the Nittany Lions made this comeback Saturday with a backup quarterback who has never played meaningful snaps at the collegiate levels.

If a couple of plays or a couple of moments went the Nittany Lions’ way, they could be 11-0 right now.

Even when they’re not perfect, they find ways to compete, which is tough to find in a lot of teams.

“That’s just how good we are. We’re a great team,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Even though we lost we’re still a 9-2 team. We’ve done a lot of great things this season and I think that showed today. People don’t give us anything, we have to go out there and earn it.”

Even after the loss to Minnesota, Penn State still had a shot to win the Big Ten East. That didn’t happen, but the season is far from a failure.

It’s important for people to look at the big picture.

“It stinks being 9-2 and losing two tough games, but a lot of programs would kill to be in our position right now,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “We’re a great team and we’ll continue to work.”

This year was thought to be a transition year. There are plenty of young pieces that need development.

A big part of this year was to build for the future.

And even though the members of the team always have high standards, a big part of this year was setting that standard.

“We’re fighting for the culture. We’re fighting for a standard,” Brown said. “You can’t look like a bunch of front runners and give up when your goals aren’t met. You set new goals and you meet those.”

Now, the goals shift to Rutgers next week and then the bowl game.

While the playoff isn’t going to happen, Penn State will stay play in a big game, likely a New Year’s Six, and possibly the Rose Bowl.

It will be a final swan song for a very important group of seniors, and they know that this team will only go up from here.

“Leaving them is going to be bittersweet,” Brown said. “Because they’re going to ball out and I know they’re going to be great next year.”

This team should be commended for the fight they had on Saturday.

Yes, a lot of that could be because of Ohio State’s mistakes.

But most teams would have given up before that. James Franklin credits the mentality in the room as a big reason for this.

“We got a strong locker room. We got a bunch of really good guys,” Franklin said. “Everyone in there is totally invested and had a lot of confidence that we can come here and win.”

Penn State hasn’t backed down the entire season, and the fact they haven’t makes Lamont Wade, who had a career day on Saturday, very proud.

“I just told those guys ‘this sucks, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but we fought so hard it helped me hold my tears back,’” Wade said. “I had to let those guys know that I was proud of every single one of them because we didn’t lay down when we could have.”