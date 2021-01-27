Penn State will be welcoming another transfer as it looks to retool its roster for 2021.

Former Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson announced via his Twitter on Wednesday that he will be joining the Nittany Lions next season as a graduate transfer.

A lot can happen in a few months, especially in 2020. Unexpected changes have led me to commit to Penn State where I will play for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer next year. Looking forward to getting to Happy Valley and working with @CoachTrautFB ! #10000menofharvard #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RRqDNb2QZX — Eric Wilson (@ejwilson38) January 27, 2021

While Harvard had all of its games canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Wilson received preseason All-Ivy League first-team honors and was expected to be a major contributor for the team last year.

Wilson could fill a void at the guard position left by CJ Thorpe, who announced his intention transferred from Penn State earlier this month.

