Press conference, Franklin
Head coach James Franklin speaks with the media during a press conference at Beaver Stadium Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State will be welcoming another transfer as it looks to retool its roster for 2021.

Former Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson announced via his Twitter on Wednesday that he will be joining the Nittany Lions next season as a graduate transfer.

While Harvard had all of its games canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Wilson received preseason All-Ivy League first-team honors and was expected to be a major contributor for the team last year.

Wilson could fill a void at the guard position left by CJ Thorpe, who announced his intention transferred from Penn State earlier this month.

