Members of Penn State's football team and others inside the Penn State community have shown plenty of support on social media for Buffalo punter Evan Finegan, who suffered a gruesome leg injury during Saturday's Penn State win.

But a few Nittany Lions went beyond the keyboard.

I want to thank the entire Penn State community for taking me in as their own. Thank you @coachjfranklin for the support from your family and team. Also I want to thank the Penn State specialist for constantly checking in on me. I appreciate the sincere concern. pic.twitter.com/xpHsIufx01 — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 10, 2019

Finegan posted photos to Twitter Tuesday afternoon with Penn State coach James Franklin and his daughter, along with Blake Gillikin, Jordan Stout and Vlad Hilling — all of whom came to check on the Bulls' punter, who Tweeted that he was discharged from Mount Nittany Medical Center earlier Tuesday.

He had surgery to repair a broken fibula and tibia.

Discharged from the hospital today!Excited to get back to Buffalo and see my guys! I am fortunate to be in such great hands not only at UB but also here at PSU. Thank you to the thousands of people that sent messages over the last few days. God is good! pic.twitter.com/9sKbZ3G0h9 — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 10, 2019