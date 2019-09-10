James Franklin Walk around
Head coach James Franklin greets event staff before the game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. 

 Caitlin Lee

Members of Penn State's football team and others inside the Penn State community have shown plenty of support on social media for Buffalo punter Evan Finegan, who suffered a gruesome leg injury during Saturday's Penn State win.

But a few Nittany Lions went beyond the keyboard. 

Finegan posted photos to Twitter Tuesday afternoon with Penn State coach James Franklin and his daughter, along with Blake Gillikin, Jordan Stout and Vlad Hilling — all of whom came to check on the Bulls' punter, who Tweeted that he was discharged from Mount Nittany Medical Center earlier Tuesday. 

He had surgery to repair a broken fibula and tibia. 

