Nick Bowers will be remembered as one of the first undrafted players signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Mike White, a sports writer for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the former Penn State tight end was undrafted, but was signed moments after the draft ended.

He wasn't drafted, but former Kittanning High School and Penn State tight end Nick Bowers, a P-G Fabulous 22 pick, already signed free agent with Oakland Raiders, says his high school coach Frank Fabian. pic.twitter.com/mxzwWHipSC — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) April 25, 2020

Bowers’ production increased significantly for Penn State in the 2019 season as the fifth-year senior filled the second tight end spot behind Pat Freiermuth.

Bowers was the Nittany Lions’ fourth-leading receiver with 214 total yards, and also recorded three touchdowns on only 10 total catches — he was a big play threat.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Bowers has the size to compete in the NFL as a runblocker and has shown that he has the ability to make plays in the passing game as well.