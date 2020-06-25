Penn State commit Sander Sahaydak is back with another video showing off his leg.

Sahaydak posted a video on his Twitter account on Thursday of him hitting a 72-yard field goal.

Thursday’s video is one of many that Sahaydak has posted this offseason to demonstrate his kicking power and accuracy.

Sahaydak is a 5-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps and is one of 12 recruits in the class of 2021 committed to Penn State.