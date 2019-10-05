As Big Ten play is unfolding, so are the pages of Penn State’s offensive playbook.

Even though Penn State’s offense stalled out for much of the second half, the diversity of the play calling and personnel was something that stood out as successful early on.

This wasn’t the same offense that was on display against the Nittany Lions’ earlier opponents — it was similar, but with some added spice.

Pre-snap motion/RPO

The first drive for Sean Clifford and the offense was as close as it gets to perfect from an offensive coordinators perspective.

The first play of the game featured a three wide receiver set and Journey Brown next to Clifford in the back field. KJ Hamler was sent in motion behind the quarterback, and then reversed that motion back out into a swing route as the ball was snapped.

Clifford then ran an RPO (run pass option) where he could decide to give the ball to Brown or find Hamler out wide.

Clifford let his running back keep the ball and it resulted in an eight yard gain.

The very next play’s success was a direct result of this.

Penn State lined up in the same formation, but this time Hamler was sent in motion before the snap and the read option was run between Clifford and Hamler in what seemed like a jet sweep.

All the attention went to Hamler and Clifford kept the ball himself up the middle for his longest run of the game, 16 yards.

This drive ended in a score four plays later on a slot-fade play that the team runs consistently near the red zone — KJ Hamler runs a fade route from the slot position and Jahan Dotson stays within five yards of the line of scrimmage on the outside, drawing his man up which allows for single coverage against the speedy Hamler.

“In terms of getting [Hamler] touches, it was a focus and emphasis the entire game,” James Franklin said. “People are going to do some things, you can’t just force the ball to a certain player. I think we all realized too that that is a big part of people’s defensive plan each week.”

Hamler didn’t have huge numbers in this game, but his impact was felt whether that be in the passing game or when he’s utilized as a decoy in motion, the fact of the matter is that he is always going to draw attention.

“You’re not going to stop him, but you can limit his influence.” Franklin said.

Twelve personnel

Tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers have been important parts of this offense individually, but when on the field together the Penn State offense has fared well.

The ‘12’ personnel package (1- RB, 2-TEs) is one that the Nittany Lions used often when within 15 yards of the goal line.

“It brings a whole lot of physicality to our game, it brings another element to our game,” Gonzalez said. “Those are two phsyical guys, Pat and Nick, and they help on the run blocks a lot.”

The Nittany Lions were without receiver Justin Shorter today, which made the use of the two tight end sets that much more practical.

“We were a little short on wide receivers today so we knew that we were gonna have to get both of them involved at the same time,” Clifford said. “The 12 personnel package was pretty big today…I’m glad how Pat played, I’m glad how Nick played — whenever with of them are in the game I’m very confident.”

Freiermuth finished the day with three catches and a score, while Bowers finished with the second most receiving yards on the team at 66.

The majority of Bowers’ yards came on one play that was a culmination of everything Penn State had been doing in its offense prior.

After a play in which Jahan Dotson motioned from the slot to the backfield and took a handoff for a couple yards, Penn State came out with 12 personnel.

Sean Clifford ran an RPO with Brown and kept the ball himself as it seemed like he was about to run it himself.

The corner and safety on the strong side of the ball both stepped up and Bowers slipped in behind them for a 48-yard gain, most of which came after the catch.

“It’s a pretty cool package because both our tight ends are very versatile and they make big plays when the ball’s in their hands just as well as the receivers do,” Dotson said. “As much as we are able to mix it up, it can throw defenses off.”

The Nittany Lions would eventually score on this drive, but following that score would be seven straight possessions without points.

The high octane offense of the first half was nowhere to be found in the second, but the takeaways from the day were still mostly positive.

“Our offense is really meshing well together, every position is really starting to get relaxed in there,” Clifford said. “We’re definitely making progress we just gotta keep on building, put together some complete games so that way we can start really wiping teams out.”