CHICAGO -- The annual Big Ten media days have come and gone and we got a good feel for how Penn State is shaping up ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

James Franklin is at the head of a team that has a lot of promise on the defensive side of the ball, and a lot of uncertainty on the offensive side.

The Nittany Lions are looking to replace a handful of key skill-position players as well as two spots on the offensive line, while the defense returns a majority of its starters.

Quarterback Competition

Franklin announced early on Friday that the quarterback job is an open competition between Sean Clifford and Will Levis.

“He’s already done it in games, he’s got the longest touchdown pass in Beaver Stadium history,” Franklin said. “We’ve gotten a taste for [Clifford] in games and that's helpful… in terms of how he’s wired, our staff and players have been really impressed with him since the day he stepped on campus.”

Levis doesn’t have the reputation that Clifford does at this point, but Franklin had high praise for the quarterback.

“You guys see it when you come to practice, Will looks like Troy Aikman,” Franklin said. “Will can throw the ball, he is big, he is strong, he is explosive and smart.”

Heading into the fall, Clifford is certainly the favorite to win the job, and the so called “competition” might not be as wide open as made to seem by Franklin.

Since joining the Nittany Lions Franklin has made it clear that all positions are an open competition to win for players during the offseason.

“We have two guys we feel really good about.” Franklin said.

Defensive Promise

With all the question marks on the offensive side of the ball, there has been a whole lot of confidence and excitement in regards to the defense.

“It’s the fastest team that I’ve been around,” Franklin said. “Defensive end, linebacker and cornerback. We feel really good about those three positions.”

Yetur Gross-Matos headlines a talented and deep defensive line while senior Cam Brown is a versatile playmaking linebacker.

Brown expressed his appreciation and belief in the defensive line in front of him and the linebacking corps.

“It makes everything easier,” Brown said. “I am sure that I’ll be living life lavishly behind them.”

Senior defensive back John Reid also couldn’t say enough good things about the rest of the defense, especially the defensive line and the collective speed of the group.

“They’re just extremely fast,” Reid said. “We’ve always had speed off the edge but now, we’ve got real sprinters that are big bodies that will be able to move people.”

College Football Playoff and Scheduling

The nine game Big Ten schedule was a hot topic of discussion during the two media days. That along with discussions on why the Big Ten has been absent from the two most recent college football playoffs and what can be done to fix that.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I think it's perfectly fair to have an honest discussion and dialogue about how we see this thing moving forward and get some consistency across the board,” Franklin said. “Or we’re gonna have to make some tough decisions as a conference.”

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash made it clear in his opening press conference that he does not believe any changes would be beneficial nor realistic.

Franklin was more open than most coaches when it came to discussing the possibility of changing the scheduling format or realigning the two big ten divisions.

“You’re not going to be able to realign the conferences and make everybody happy, it’s just not possible... I like where it’s at right now and I don’t see it changing anytime soon.”

“We embrace the competitive aspect of our conference and specifically our side,” Franklin said. “But these are the discussions we need to have...I’m talking big picture from a playoff perspective...I just think its worth having a healthy discussion from the presidents level, the AD’s level, the commissioner, I also think it's good to have head coaches opinions as well.”