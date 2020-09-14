Penn State football's 2020 Blue-White virtual tailgate has gained recognition.

The virtual tailgate has been named a finalist in the Hashtag Sports Award for "Most Inspiring Engagement During the Sports Pause," according to Hashtag Sports.

Other nominees for the award include the NBA's "NBA Together," ESPN's "There's No Place Like Sports - We Miss It Too," Fanatic's "All In Challenge," and more.

The tailgate, which took place on April.18, encouraged fans to tailgate at home.

Part of the schedule included a watch party of the famous 2016 Penn State/Ohio State game on Facebook Live.

Our 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate has been named a finalist in the Hashtag Sports Awards, among ESPN, the NBA & more!Thank you, Nittany Nation, for making the event such a success. This nomination is all yours! 🔵⚪️#BWVirtualTailgate#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Z3Otf3Vw4V — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 14, 2020

The winner will be announced in October during a special online celebration which leads up to the 2020 Hashtag Sports flagship conference.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum releases limited edition Penn State National Championship bobblehead Penn State will have a bobblehead in honor of its two football national championships won in…