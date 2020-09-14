Sports News
Penn State football's 2020 Blue-White virtual tailgate has gained recognition.

The virtual tailgate has been named a finalist in the Hashtag Sports Award for "Most Inspiring Engagement During the Sports Pause," according to Hashtag Sports.

Other nominees for the award include the NBA's "NBA Together," ESPN's "There's No Place Like Sports - We Miss It Too," Fanatic's "All In Challenge," and more.

The tailgate, which took place on April.18, encouraged fans to tailgate at home.

Part of the schedule included a watch party of the famous 2016 Penn State/Ohio State game on Facebook Live.

The winner will be announced in October during a special online celebration which leads up to the 2020 Hashtag Sports flagship conference.

