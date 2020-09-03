James Franklin and Sandy Barbour joined the Penn State Coaches Show virtually on Thursday night, a weekly tradition for Franklin before every Penn State home football game.

Except in the first show this fall, Franklin wasn’t talking about an upcoming opponent or being back in Beaver Stadium.

Franklin and Barbour both discussed the difficult times Penn State Athletics is facing following the Big Ten’s decision to cancel sports this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When providing an update on when a potential start date could come out, Barbour seemed a bit uncertain on specific dates.

“The challenge all along is that things keep changing,” Barbour said. “I can assure our Nittany Lion fans and supporters and parents and student-athletes who are listening tonight that when the time is right and as soon as we feel that we've got the information to address the concerns and the uncertainties, for our campus leadership, they'll have it and they'll have the ability to make [the decision].”

Franklin meanwhile discussed how proud he is of the community for following the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In fact, he even said he checks in on his players on campus sometimes, driving around to make sure they’re wearing their masks.

“I drive around town and I see the guys and I scream out my window,” Franklin said.

In addition to helping his players maintain protocols, Franklin also shared his thoughts about a potential restart of camp and how it will look different whenever the season resumes.

“Obviously for us to sit here and think that we would do a traditional training camp, you wouldn't,” Franklin said. “Schools have already started so it would be very different but, I just think you're going to have to modify.”

