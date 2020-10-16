Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 7 of the 2020 college football season is here, and it provides some of the most exciting matchups of the year so far.

Here are some of the best bets to make this weekend.

No. 18 Southern Methodist @ Tulane, Under 64.5 total points

SMU takes on Tulane on Friday night in New Orleans, and the total points seems a bit too high.

The Green Wave had their first test against a decent opponent last week against Houston, and despite losing that matchup, the two teams combined for 80 points. I don’t see that happening again this week.

Tulane’s performance isn’t sustainable, as its first two touchdowns came from its defense capitalizing on turnovers. This SMU offense is much more efficient and takes care of the ball.

Only one of the Mustangs’ four wins this season has eclipsed the 60-point mark, and that was against North Texas.

Take the under in this one.

No. 15 BYU -5 @ Houston

Another Friday night matchup — as BYU travels to Houston — has interesting odds.

Houston has played just a single game so far this season, while BYU is off to a hot 4-0 start.

BYU’s Zach Wilson looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country so far this season, and I wouldn’t bet against him.

He has only thrown 12 incompletions all season and has a solid rushing attack to lean on.

Houston’s lack of games played this season is alarming, and the fact that Tulane was able to put up 31 points against its defense isn’t a good sign.

BYU wins by at least a touchdown and covers the spread.

No. 8 North Carolina -13.5 @ Florida State

Florida State has struggled mightily in the early parts of the season, starting just 1-3 through its first four games.

In those games, the Seminoles’ opponents have averaged 30.7 points per game while they were only able to put up an average of 20.3 themselves.

UNC’s offense has proven this season it can score consistently, while the Florida State defense has proven it can’t get the necessary stops.

The Tar Heels could run away with this one, and I don’t think the Seminoles will be able to keep up with the high-scoring offense.

The 13.5 point spread seems like a lot after it opened at just nine, but I still think UNC can cover it.

Georgia +4.5 @ Alabama

This is the game of the week, and there are plenty of storylines to accompany it.

Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, but, as of now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 63-48 win last week against Ole Miss that exposed a lot of holes in the Alabama defense.

Georgia, on the other hand, has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball all season, previously holding No. 7 Auburn to just seven total points and No. 14 Tennessee to 21 points.

I think this game will be close, and I trust the Bulldogs’ defense. Also, we still don’t know how the absence of Saban will impact the Crimson Tide on game day.

Take the 4.5 points at -110 or the Georgia moneyline at +165 for added value.