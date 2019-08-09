The 2019 NFL season is officially underway and Thursday marked the professional debuts for a few former Nittany Lions.

Penn State fans finally got a chance to look at former players in NFL uniforms, and the results were a mixed bag.

McSorley makes Ravens debut

In his first appearance as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Trace McSorley played a good chunk of their 29-0 win over Jacksonville at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, he finished just 9-of-22 for 85 yards and an interception on the day.

There were positive moments for the rookie, in spite of the middling statline. McSorley’s best play of the day called back because of a holding call at the line of scrimmage. It would have been a 21-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Miles Boykin in the corner of the end zone. He also averaged nearly six yards per carry on the ground for the game.

Head coach John Harbaugh was pleased with McSorley’s effort after the game, as the former Penn State quarterback is a serious contender for the backup job on a team that has aspirations of contending in a tough AFC North.

Quiet night for Sanders, Miller impresses in Philadelphia

Four former Penn Staters — Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller, Ryan Bates and DeAndre Thompkins — made their NFL debuts as members of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Taking on the Tennessee Titans at home to open the preseason, the former members of the Nittany Lions were mostly quiet in this one.

Sanders finished with just three carries for three yards in an otherwise uneventful evening for the former Penn State running back.

Bates entered the game at right tackle, and would later move to right tackle. He saw decent playing time in the second time, but failed to leave a noticeable impression.

Thompkins caught just one pass for four yards on the evening, and returned one kick for 28 yards.

On the other hand, Shareef Miller clearly made an impact in his time on the field, finishing with three tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack in the loss.

Miller will continue to see the field for his hometown team, rotating behind veterans Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry.

Seesaw night for Oruwariye in opener

Amongst a crowded groups of defensive backs in Detroit, Amani Oruwariye has stood tall throughout training camp, working his way into some reps with the Lions first-team defense.

On Thursday, he got a chance to prove himself in the Lions preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

While the defending Super Bowl champions dominated the game from start to finish, Oruwariye had moments where he impressed, finishing with six tackles and two passes defended.

However, Oruwariye did allow the night's first touchdown, and was targeted by the Patriots throughout the evening in the blowout loss.

Still to come

Penn State fans will have to wait until Saturday to see former defensive backs Nick Scott and Koa Farmer take the field when the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders face off in the Bay Area.

Connor McGovern and Kevin Givens will also line up against each other on Saturday, as the Dallas Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers. That game will be televised on the NFL Network.