Just days after losing its tight ends coach to the NFL, Penn State lost a commit at the same position.

Penn State received a decommitment from its 2022 recruiting class on Friday morning, as 4-star tight end Holden Staes announced the reopening of his recruitment via Twitter.

Staes was one of two 4-star tight ends in James Franklin’s 2022 class, with Jerry Cross also committed to the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end comes out of Atlanta, Georgia, where he attends Westminster High School and had offers from other programs such as Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE