After years of refusing to let Maryland score even a touchdown against them, the Nittany Lions fell 35-19 to the Terrapins on Saturday, bringing their record to 0-3.

The first two games of the season also had fans reeling, as Penn State lost to Indiana and Ohio State, respectively.

Christian Piccioni said watching the Maryland game unfold this weekend was a “big disappointment.”

“After being competitive against two good teams to start the season, I think most of the Penn State community was expecting a return to normalcy and continuation of our historic dominance of Maryland,” Piccioni (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

PIccione said fans instead saw a Penn State team that “lacked any sort of consistency or confidence” and was “perhaps the worst looking team in James Franklin’s tenure.”

“I’m not sure what to expect for the rest of the season,” Piccioni said. “I’d hope that losing to Maryland is rock bottom, but the team didn’t give us any reason to believe that it will be.”

Piccioni said on the bright side, Penn State’s roster is “absolutely loaded with young 4- and 5-star talent.”

“There have been bright spots on both sides of the ball,” Piccioni said, “namely Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington.”

Piccioni said this will be a “career-defining gut check” for Franklin and his staff.

“Can he use our remaining schedule to build and incite a revenge tour in 2021?” Piccioni said. “Or will he let this spiral into years of mediocrity and false hope?”

PIccioni said only time will tell for these questions, but, for now, he is “choosing to remain optimistic.”

Noah Wiggins said moving forward, the team is going to “continue shooting [itself] in the foot” despite best efforts.

“If something doesn’t turn around soon, we are going to be picking up a lot more losses before the season concludes,” Wiggins (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Wiggins said Penn State’s new additions to the coaching staff have “proven nothing so far,” and he will continue to think that way until they “show some resemblance of a team that is on the same wavelength.”

“I think the best way to describe a 0-3 start is that ancient vine, ‘I am straight up not having a good time right now,’” Wiggins said. “My Pitt friends are in my DMs, my Ohio State friends are too, and my God do they want to rub my nose in the s----- season.”

Wiggins also cited Maryland picking up an “incredible quarterback” with “tremendous talent,” referring to Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, as a reason for the Terrapins’ success.

“It’s time for the Big Red Dog to be put in his cage and one of the up-and-comers to get a start,” Wiggins said.

Sean Clifford, the team’s quarterback, is often nicknamed the “Big Red Dog” in reference to the childhood show “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

Tomas Consuegra said he’s “genuinely surprised” Penn State is 0-3.

“Given the current circumstance of COVID and how the season was delayed, I’m not too worried about the future,” Consuegra (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Consuegra said he hopes this pattern doesn’t last in the future, because that would be an “unfortunate addition to our college experience.”

“Even though our team is young, I believe we have a lot of potential to do well the rest of the season,” Consuegra said. “We just need to have the right play calling.”

Even with the losses this season, fans are still trying to find ways to enjoy the game days.

Sara Katonka said it’s still fun but “definitely not the same as tailgating” and being able to see the game live.

“Being around your friends can definitely make up for that loss,” Kantonka (sophomore-supply chain management) said. “Hopefully next year we will be able to have the game day experience.”

Katonka also said it “sucks we are losing,” but “we can’t win them all.”

Amber Singh said the games are still fun, but it’s “sad” fans can’t be at the stadium.

“I was expecting a lot more from the football team,” Singh (freshman-computer science) said. “Hopefully we’ll do better, but after seeing the past few games, I’m not confident with our ability.”

