Penn State’s defense was widely regarded as one of the best in the nation heading into this weekend.

And Minnesota broke it down.

The Gophers put up 24 points in the first half, which was the most the Nittany Lions have given up in a game all season.

Minnesota finished the day with 31 points and 460 total yards, both of which were season-highs for the Penn State defense.

And a big reason why Minnesota found so much success against Penn State was its use of RPOs.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Penn State focused a lot of attention on Minnesota’s run game and for good reason.

In their games against Illinois, Nebraska and Maryland, the Gophers rushed for a combined 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This third quarter play is a perfect example of the RPO execution by Minnesota in this game.

Penn State’s game plan was to stop the run first and throughout the entire sixty minutes on Saturday its linebackers bit every time, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan put the ball in the running back’s stomach.

Off the snap, Morgan drops the ball to his back and reads the defense.

As soon as the linebackers key in on this they attack the line of scrimmage thinking run first, but Morgan pulls the ball and delivers a slant route to an open center of the field after the linebackers bit on the run fake.

Penn State’s secondary was playing a soft zone, which left these underneath slant routes wide open as technically that area of the field is the linebackers responsibility.

Minnesota kept the Penn State defense on its toes though as here a double move by wide receiver Rashod Bateman results in a massive gain, later in the same drive.

The Gophers once again give the same RPO look and once again Penn State’s linebackers attack the line of scrimmage and eventually have to backpedal into pass coverage, although it is way too late in the play.

Just look at how empty the center of the field is when Morgan pulls the ball.

In this play, Jonathan Sutherland also bites on the run and isn’t over the top to protect the Penn State corner from the double move.

Minnesota did a fantastic job of showing Penn State looks and then breaking tendency. The Gophers kept the Nittany Lions defense off balance the entire game by showing them the exact opposite of what was expected in certain looks.

Minnesota was always one step ahead.

Then, later on in the same drive, Minnesota went back to the RPO slant and once again found success underneath the Penn State zone coverage.

Penn State’s linebackers were lined up around three yards off the line of scrimmage all game, just baiting Minnesota to throw the ball and that is exactly what Morgan did.

From the initial position that Micah Parsons is in on the snap of the ball, there is no way he will be able to drop in a zone across the middle of the field to slow down a slant. Parsons on this play reads the pass, then hesitates to drop back, as he was trained all week to expect run.

Despite, Minnesota running this same exact look countless times throughout the game, Penn State didn’t adjust its linebackers or secondary to respect the pass part of the RPO and Minnesota killed them with it.

In case you wanted to see another example of Minnesota running the same play to success against the Penn State defense, here you go.

In this instance, Penn State brought pressure off of the edge, but the quickness of the RPO read, negates the Nittany Lions blitz.

It also negate the Penn State pass rush as they simply didn’t have enough time to get to the quarterback. Minnesota knew the talent that Penn State had and combatted it to perfection.

The Gophers knew the matchups that they could win, they knew how Penn State was planning to stop them and the result was success throughout all sixty minutes on Saturday.

Minnesota also pulled out a flea flicker on Penn State early in the game, once again taking advantage of the Nittany Lions’ run-first mentality.

This camera angle does a fantastic job of showing the Penn State linebacker’s commitment to stopping the run as they all shoot their respective gaps.

Morgan also has two wide open receivers on this play and chooses to take the safe option as the Penn State secondary also was very attracted to stopping the run.