When the Big Ten set out to play nine games in as many weeks to salvage its 2020 season, hiccups were expected along the way.

Heading into Week 7 of the Big Ten schedule, many teams are at different points in their season in terms of the number of games played.

Ohio State, the Big Ten’s highest nationally ranked team, has played just four games so far.

Indiana has played six games, Michigan State has played five and Wisconsin has played three.

The Big Ten rules for this season state a team must play in at least six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

If Ohio State does not play either of its final two games, it would not be eligible for the Big Ten championship under those rules.

In the event the Buckeyes — or any team in the conference — plays less than six games, there is a loophole in place to ensure a conference title game will still occur.

The Big Ten rules also state if the average number of games played for all teams in the conference falls below six, then teams would need to have played no less than two games below the conference average to be eligible for the championship game.

Of the 14 games on schedule for the remaining two weeks of the Big Ten season, 12 would need to be canceled for the average amount of games played to be significantly impacted.

The Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine confirmed this with the conference.

Through seven weeks of play, the conference has held 72 total games, with the average amount of games per team at 5.14.

Currently, it looks like the Big Ten Championship game will consist of the two teams already at the top of their respective divisions.

Northwestern has basically secured the Big Ten West to this point, as it sits at the top of the standings with a 5-1 record.

The only way the Wildcats could potentially not win the West would be if 12 of the remaining 14 games were canceled, and they lost to Illinois this coming week.

As for the East, if Ohio State doesn’t play in one of its two remaining games, and the Big Ten as a whole plays at least three games in its final two weeks, then the Buckeyes would be ineligible for the championship game and the division runner-up would take their place.

Indiana currently holds the second place spot in the Big Ten East and would almost certainly be the team to take Ohio State’s place.

The Buckeyes resumed team activities Tuesday ahead of their matchup with Michigan State on Dec. 5.

