At 2:48 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, the leading rusher in the country last season, hit send on a tweet — a tweet that was commenting on a photo of his head coach Mike Gundy wearing an One American News Network T-shirt.

Hubbard, one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020, used his voice, saying, “I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

The tweet also said, “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society and it’s unacceptable.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Twenty hours later, this tweet has 29,900 retweets and over 130,000 likes.

This tweet is changing college athletics as athletes continue to find their voice to spark a change in America.

For the first time, college athletes are realizing the power they have to spark change and show they can be more powerful than the system.

Hubbard’s tweet gained a lot of traction and support from teammates and former players, before the university president and athletic director both issued statements.

Then at 7:34 p.m. Hubbard posted a video with him and Gundy that concluded with a handshake.

"In light of today's tweet with the T-shirt that I was wearing, I met with some players and realize it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society," Gundy said in the video. "And so, we had a great meeting. [I was] made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we've got good days ahead."

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard later released a statement saying he should have gone to his head coach “as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.”

But in this statement, Hubbard doesn’t apologize for what he said or what he wants to accomplish.

“I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I’m tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences,” Hubbard said in a statement. “I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly.”

Hubbard spoke, and the world rightly listened.

College athletes have a platform, they have a voice — and for one of the first times, the players are using it.

Younger generations are more likely to speak out and use social media for change, and you are seeing these players capitalize on this, even in a system that is meant to restrict them.

College athletes aren’t paid in a billion dollar industry; they are hit with amateur status, called “student-athletes” and often just get put in this system to perform and make their schools money.

The NCAA is structured to have the power, to give the conferences the power, to give the schools the power.

The athletes theoretically are given very little.

But things are changing, and Hubbard’s tweet is a perfect example.

Florida recently became the first state to pass a law allowing student-athletes to profit off of their names, likenesses and images.

This will go into effect in 2021, and while the NCAA recently ruled it would support these laws, it’s unsure how the organization will handle the change as it has yet to produce rules and guidelines.

Getting paid is an important step to college athletes regaining the power.

It’s clear that college athletes can hold the power and can threaten to bring down the entire system.

Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, players at Clemson, Florida State, Iowa and now Oklahoma State have all spoken out against coaches.

In 2015, the Missouri football team threatened to boycott practices and games due to the university failing to address issues of race-based harassment and discrimination.

Within 48 hours of the strike going public, then-university President Tim Wolfe resigned.

Players are realizing they can speak out against wrongdoings.

Whether it’s taking a knee during the national anthem, speaking at a protest or posting on social media, college athletes have real power to bring about change, even if the NCAA attempts to limit that power as much as possible.

At the end of the day, it should be about the name on the back of the jersey — the player's name, not the school's.

College athletes deserve more and should never be afraid to speak out.

Through the use of their voice and their platform, change is coming to the college athletic system. And it’s long overdue.

