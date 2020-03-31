With April’s Blue and White game already canceled and the general uncertainty of how long will the pandemic last, here are some songs to remind you of game day memories. Maybe they can capture some feelings you might have with the murky future of our lives and possibly, the football season.

Have You Ever Seen the Rain — The Lumineers

It’s a more somber cover than the Creedence Clearwater Revival original that fits the bill right now when no one quite knows when this whole thing will be over. It’s a staple for rain games and The Lumineers finally did an official cover as a Spotify Single.

Sweet Child O’ Mine — Captain Fantastic soundtrack

Two covers to start off the list, and “Sweet Child” is another stadium classic for friends to belt out. The rendition in the movie featured a more nuanced and folk-ish sound that is completely on the other end of the spectrum than the original.

Livin’ On a Prayer — Bon Jovi

Keeping the stadium rock songs going, we’re all honestly just living on a prayer that this is all going to be over and football will be back in no time.

I Miss You — blink-182

One of a few songs on this list to be taken quite literally, football withdrawal is real and now without other mainstream sporting events around, the withdrawal is certainly accentuated for Penn State and sports fans in general.

Sunny Afternoon — The Kinks

Now, we might not exactly be facing the problems depicted in the song, but the resolution is somewhat similar. Throughout the season, people have to go to class and work and have some burden in their lives, but we always have those sunny afternoons to enjoy a football game.

September — Earth, Wind and Fire

A playlist can always use some disco and funk and none better than the Earth, Wind and Fire classic. Let’s look forward and hope that September gets here sooner rather than later and fans will be living it up at the tailgates bumping this.

Cruel Summer — Taylor Swift

Much along the same vein for sports fans — this will be a cruel summer if we have to go without sports. Also, this is totally summer jam material.

Back in Black — AC/DC

Hey sports/football, please be back. Soon. Yes, it’s on us to flatten the curve but that doesn’t mean we can’t make our resolutions known.

Nothing Compares 2 U — Prince

I feel like a lot of people will agree that a Penn State gameday is truly a thing of its own, and in this case, nothing compares to it, like the original Prince version.

A Change Is Gonna Come — Otis Redding

In a way, after all this over, things are continuously going to change. It could be norms and our habits in life, or even more delays and inconveniences.

Beer Never Broke My Heart — Luke Combs

This might be one of those songs that live on in tailgates for a really long time. Yes, times like this might bring people down in the dumps and make days seem like years. However, when we get to the other side, it will be blue skies ahead — especially sitting on a folding lawn chair at a tailgate sipping on an ice-cold drink.

Dreams and Nightmares — Meek Mill

To close out on a more upbeat note, the classic beat drop of “Dreams and Nightmares” always gets the Beaver Stadium crowd going. It also signifies a bit of where we are now, being in somewhat of a nightmarish situation but there will be a better day ahead.