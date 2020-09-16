With the opening week of the NFL coming to a close, former Penn Staters now have a better idea of where their squads stand compared to the rest of the league.

Here’s a look at how some former Nittany Lions performed in week one of the 2020 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley

A former Pro-Bowler in his rookie season, Saquon Barkley saw a bumpy start in his season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eventually falling 26-16 for their first loss of the season, the New York Giants couldn’t stop the Steelers from getting in the backfield.

Barkley suffered, only registering six yards on 15 attempts — which is only 0.4 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, however, Barkley recorded six catches for 60 yards.

The former Penn State standout can get things back on track on Sunday in an away affair against the Chicago Bears.

Allen Robinson

Speaking of Chicago, Allen Robinson was a crucial part in the Bears’ offensive system against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Robinson hauled in five receptions for 74 yards and was a viable second option in Matt Nagy’s passing game in the team’s 27-23 victory.

Entering his third season in Chicago, Robinson averaged 71.7 receiving yards per game in 2019.

The Bears continue their season against the Giants on Sunday.

Yetur Gross-Matos

The top Nittany Lion selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Yetur Gross-Matos didn’t have a momentous debut for the Carolina Panthers.

Gross-Matos’ only stat was one tackle, and the defensive end had an otherwise slow day on the edge in a 34-30 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A two-year starter for Penn State, Gross-Matos was selected by the Panthers with the 38th overall pick this spring.

Carolina will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in the team’s first divisional matchup of the new campaign.

Chris Godwin

In his fourth NFL season, Chris Godwin had a new quarterback in Tom Brady tossing him the ball in a 34-23 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The 24-year-old wideout registered six catches for 79 yards against the Saints’ secondary, good for 13.2 yards per catch.

Since entering the professional ranks in 2017, Godwin has recorded more receiving yards in each season he’s played in — peaking with a 1,333 yard season in 2019.

The Buccaneers are set to face the Panthers on Sunday.

John Reid

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Houston Texans cornerback John Reid was quickly thrown into the action against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Reid turned in six solo tackles in his debut, good for fifth on the team in the 34-20 loss.

Reid spent five years in Happy Valley before being selected with the 141st overall pick this past spring.

The Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

