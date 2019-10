During Saturday night's game against Michigan State, Antonio Shelton was ejected after spitting at a Spartan player.

After the game, the defensive tackle took to Twitter to apologize.

I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior. I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again.