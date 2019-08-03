Penn State detailed and explained its new traffic and parking plan for the 2019 football season on Saturday morning.

The plan which is being branded as “#RunYourRoute” is essentially breaking the parking lots into four quadrants, each with its own separate entrance and exit.

The university first started looking into a new plan in 2017 and hired SP+, a national organization that provides event logistics services among other transportation based services according to their website.

“We are trying to reduce the unnecessary cross-traffic across everything,” Don Jordan, a SP+ employee said. “By eliminating some of that traffic we are creating more of a direct in and out, a safer scenario if we had to get emergency vehicles in or out and also a more efficient scenario where we are getting people into the lots a little quicker and easier.”

Penn State encourages fans to look at their parking passes as it has directions on what lot to park in and how to enter it with the new traffic pattern. Fans will only be able to enter their parking lot from one direction, unless they arrive more than four hours prior to kick-off. Fans who enter this early may enter from any direction.

“From a police perspective one of the things we look at is safety because obviously there is a lot of pedestrians around the stadium on gameday and there is a lot of traffic,” Bill Moerschbacher, the assistant chief of Penn State police, said. “In addition to that, one of the things I noticed in the last few years is changes in how people were coming into the stadium, the preferences of the roads they use so we were trying to figure out how we could make it a little more efficient.”

More information and specific lot instructions on the changes to the parking are available on www.gopsusports.com/gameday.