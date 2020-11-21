Penn State is 0-5 for the first time in program history.

Iowa comfortably defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21 on the road in Beaver Stadium as Penn State failed to complete a second half comeback once again.

James Franklin made a change at quarterback as Will Levis made his second career start in place of Sean Clifford, but Clifford would take over in the third quarter and threw a touchdown pass on his first play.

The Nittany Lions’ defense continued to struggle against both the run and the pass, giving up 361 total yards to the Hawkeyes and could not overcome an early deficit.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Another first half deficit

Once again, Penn State failed to score multiple touchdowns in the first half, and the Nittany Lions went into the locker room trailing Iowa 24-7.

Levis led Penn State on a 75-yard touchdown drive that was heavily based on the run and finished off by freshman running back Keyvone Lee.

After that, there was not much success for the Nittany Lions on either side of the ball.

Penn State had three drives that cost its offense greatly in the second quarter.

Levis fumbled the ball on a pitch to Lee, and it was recovered by the Hawkeyes’ defense.

The next two offensive possessions both ended on failed fourth down attempts — a quarterback run that was stuffed by the Iowa defense and an incompletion to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

That would prove to be the turning point as the Nittany Lions entered the half trailing their opponent for the fifth time this season.

Clifford leads second half comeback, comes up short

Clifford entered the game after a fumble and a three-and-out for Penn State’s offense under Levis in the first two possessions of the third quarter.

On his first pass attempt, the redshirt junior pump-faked and connected with tight end Brenton Strange for a touchdown.

The Nittany Lions would get the ball back after a defensive stand, and Clifford connected with Dotson on a 68-yard touchdown pass. Clifford was a perfect 2-2 for two touchdowns after that play, and Penn State was within two scores as Iowa led 31-21.

The next drive, Clifford was intercepted on a ball that was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Penn State wouldn’t score from that point on.

Iowa wins turnover battle

Jaquan Brisker had a chance to pull Penn State back in the turnover battle when he jumped a pass in the second quarter, but it was dropped, and Iowa kept the ball.

The Hawkeyes took the opportunities they had to get extra possession.

Levis fumbled the ball in the first half and did so again in the third quarter on the first play Penn State ran after a solid defensive stand.

Clifford provided a spark when he took over, but, after his two touchdowns, he was intercepted deep inside Penn State’s own territory. Iowa would turn that possession into three points to take a 13-point lead.

The Nittany Lions forced just one fumble in the game and recovered it.

The Hawkeyes intercepted Clifford a second time with two minutes left in the game.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon returned the interception 71 yards to extend the Iowa lead even further.