Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Penn State wideout Chris Godwin reportedly had surgery on Tuesday that repaired a fracture on his left index finger.

Godwin injured the finger catching a touchdown in the Buccaneers 45-20 win against the Raiders and played through it for the rest of the game.

While this is an injury that required surgery, Godwin will not head to the injured reserve list as there is a possibility he can return for Week 9.

