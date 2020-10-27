Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Penn State wideout Chris Godwin reportedly had surgery on Tuesday that repaired a fracture on his left index finger.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger making a touchdown catch Sunday at Las Vegas that required surgery Tuesday. He will miss Monday Night’s game against the Giants. Depending on how it heals, he could return for the Week 9 game vs. New Orleans — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 27, 2020

Godwin injured the finger catching a touchdown in the Buccaneers 45-20 win against the Raiders and played through it for the rest of the game.

While this is an injury that required surgery, Godwin will not head to the injured reserve list as there is a possibility he can return for Week 9.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What should Penn State football expect from Ohio State? As Penn State sits at 0-1 this week, the team will have no time to hang its head as it has o…