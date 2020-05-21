Gov. Tom Wolf reportedly said he is talking with professional sports leagues about holding events in Pennsylvania but is unsure if residents will be comfortable going to events until there is a coronavirus vaccine, according to a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review article.

Wolf also specifically mentioned the return of Penn State football.

“Ultimately, I think what it’s going to take for everybody to feel safe going to a Penn State game or a basketball game is they have some confidence that they’re not going to get sick by being in close contact with somebody else,” Wolf said in the article.

Wolf also said he has spoken with the NFL, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, and his office will issue guidance for these professional leagues soon.

But Wolf doesn’t see things returning to normal until a vaccine is in place.

“I think what it’s going to take to get people back to big events — indeed, what it’s going to take to get people back to shopping, to work, to school — is going to be, ultimately, a vaccine,” Wolf said in the article.