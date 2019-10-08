Let’s be frank, Penn State’s defense needs a statement on a national stage.

We all know the defense has been the bright spot for the Nittany Lions this season. But beating up on teams like Maryland and Purdue isn’t going to set them apart.

The next two weeks, Penn State will be playing on the national stage. It has the opportunity to assert themselves as one of the top defenses not only in the Big Ten, but in the country.

And that’s not to say that Penn State’s next two games are against dominant offenses. Iowa and Michigan are far from that.

But games like this against ranked teams, especially this Saturday with a tough road game, are important to just add to the confidence that the defense already has.

Michigan and Iowa don’t have great offenses, but their defenses are solid, so it’ll be difficult for the Penn State offense to put up points in these games.

Teams playing at Iowa don’t often have success on offense. Two years ago, Penn State put up 21 points, but it wasn’t a pretty performance.

The Nittany Lions can’t rely on their offense in these games. The defense will be the one to have to get the job done.

While the offense is playing well at this point, it hasn’t shown out against elite competition. It hasn’t gotten an opportunity to do so yet, but with a young team, it’s hard to rely on them come Saturday.

And these games do a lot for national attention.

While Penn State at the moment is a top-10 team, they don’t seem to be considered in the upper-echelon of college football’s elites.

But a stout performance can make national media believe that Penn State is a true contender.

A win this week will most likely allow Penn State to move up into the single digits. And at this point in the season, that makes it a contender.

The Nittany Lions got 10 sacks last week, and yet no one has really talked about it.

If it does that on Saturday night on national television, that will be the talk of sports personalities for days.

The AP voters and Playoff Committee can’t watch every game. It’s just not possible.

But they will watch a game like this on primetime television.

Penn State needs to make a statement, and it starts with its defense.