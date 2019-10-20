Michigan, Sean Clifford (14), James Franklin
Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hugs head coach James Franklin after the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. No. 7 Penn State defeated No. 16 Michigan 28-21.

 Caitlin Lee

Another Clifford will be taking the field at Beaver Stadium in the near future.

Penn State has added a third member to the 2021 recruiting class after getting its first post whiteout commitment from Liam Clifford, the brother of Sean Clifford, on Sunday.

The 6-1, 195 pound receiver is from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and is the 16th ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.

Clifford has a 0.8578 247Sports composite rating and his commitment comes a day after the Nittany Lions got a commitment from offensive guard Nate Bruce.

The 3-star recruit was recruited by Gerad Parker and had other offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Duke and Cincinnati.

