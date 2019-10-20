Another Clifford will be taking the field at Beaver Stadium in the near future.

Penn State has added a third member to the 2021 recruiting class after getting its first post whiteout commitment from Liam Clifford, the brother of Sean Clifford, on Sunday.

Couldn’t be happier! Love you dawg @liamcliff7 ! So proud to call you my brother! Made a great decision to join the family! ✊🤞 https://t.co/RJptWuBNtB — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) October 20, 2019

The 6-1, 195 pound receiver is from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and is the 16th ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.

Clifford has a 0.8578 247Sports composite rating and his commitment comes a day after the Nittany Lions got a commitment from offensive guard Nate Bruce.

The 3-star recruit was recruited by Gerad Parker and had other offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Duke and Cincinnati.