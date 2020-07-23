Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday afternoon.

The award goes to the player who plays a role in helping society and is known as the nation's premier community service award.

Clifford has participated in countless events and charities during his time in Happy Valley and continues to take part in these opportunities as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

