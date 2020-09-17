This time last year, Penn State recruits would have weekends circled on their calendars in which they would make the trip to visit the center of Pennsylvania to experience all the blue-and-white have to offer.

In the age of coronavirus, though, those experiences are simply unattainable for high schoolers aiming to play on the next level — as they must now make their decisions based off of what they already know about the contending programs.

And this has had an extremely negative effect on the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2021, as the top program in the Northeast currently holds the 33rd ranked class in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Now focused on his squad’s upcoming season-opener in late October, James Franklin is still prioritizing getting the 2021 class back on track — stressing there’s still time to do so.

“This class is not done but up to this point, we haven't gotten it done,” Franklin said. “We have not recruited up to the standard that we normally have.”

The Nittany Lions currently hold the seventh ranked 2021 recruiting class in the Big Ten, behind schools such as Nebraska, Maryland and Minnesota according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Normally Penn State has reliable means of showcasing the campus and Beaver Stadium as well as the culture inside the program.

But now amid the coronavirus pandemic, Franklin is missing out on the ability to demonstrate to recruits what it means to play football for the program.

“Obviously you don't have official visits, you don't have unofficial visits, you didn't have the spring game and you didn't have spring practices,” Franklin said.

With State College being its own isolated community in the middle of the state, Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff have found it difficult to replicate the atmosphere of Happy Valley for recruits who have never visited the college town.

“Where we're located, it's not like we have a bunch of recruits that live within an hour of campus,” Franklin said. “This is a place you’ve got to come and see.”

Out of the 14 commits for Penn State in this cycle, 11 of them are out-of-state prospects and none live within 80 miles of campus.

While he can’t physically journey the recruiting trail this fall, Franklin has made sure that he and his staff have exemplified the Penn State culture for potential commits as best they can in Zoom calls and other media.

“Nothing about this is normal and we’ve got to make the best of the situation we’re dealt,” Franklin said. “You’d like to still be able to provide some of that experience.”

And as prospects slim down their lists of their top schools with signing day slowly approaching, the Penn State coaching staff realizes it may have to take some chances on players who have never stepped foot in State College.

“We’re gonna have to sign some kids that we’ve never had on campus,” Franklin said.

There’s still time to bolster the upcoming class, but Franklin understands changes must be made in order to ensure the tables are turned.

“We’ve got to be able to make some strategic changes and find a way to get it done and be successful,” Franklin said.

