When Penn State’s offense lines up for the first play of the 2020 season, it will be without 62 percent of its production at the wide receiver position.

KJ Hamler is off to the NFL, Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer have transferred and Dan Chisena has graduated.

And the Nittany Lions have a new coach in Taylor Stubblefield, as Gerad Parker left to be the offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

But despite the odds being placed against Stubblefield, he is confident that the players he has can step up.

“I’m excited for the whole group because there is some uncertainty,” Stubblefield said. “We are being challenged and we are up for the challenge to bring it and be consistent and be explosive and to be tough.

“That’s what we want to be.”

But right now, the former All-American receiver who has the second-most receiving yards in Big Ten history isn’t sure of where that production is going to come from.

Penn State released its first depth chart of the season with Daniel George, TJ Jones and Jahan Dotson listed as the starting receivers.

But Stubblefield made it clear this is far from set in stone. In fact, he said it was written in something that was easier than pencil to erase.

“I told the guys that are at the top, do no sit there and beat your chest, and if you are a third or fourth string guy right now, do not put your head down and say, ‘Hey, I don’t have a chance,’ because we didn’t have spring ball and we have a room that’s full of young guys,” Stubblefield said. “I hope every single one of them is motivated to either keep it or to change it.”

And a big reason why Stubblefield has been able to motivate the group is that for the most part, none of them have played.

Last season, Dotson hauled in 27 receptions and played in all 13 games. Other than that, a returning receiver didn’t have more than 10 receptions last year.

But Stubblefield is using this to his advantage.

“What I’m approaching these guys with is whatever is said about last year’s team, who had a phenomenal year, this is 2020 and we have guys in this room ready to take the next step in their career and our development as an offense,” Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield can’t coach John Dunmore on a certain route he ran last season, but he can mold the players to how he wants them to play and fit into Penn State’s new offense.

According to Stubblefield, the one big challenge with a group as young and inexperienced as this one is who is going to step into a leadership role.

And so far, he has seen a couple different players emerge, but wants one to really take that next step.

“The natural leader would be somebody like Jahan, but I don’t think Jahan likes to be extremely vocal,” Stubblefield said. “I think he is a quiet guy that likes to do what he is supposed to do.

“So are we challenging him on that? Absolutely. But in a way that he is comfortable with.”

Dotson hauled in five touchdowns last season and will be moving back to his natural role in the slot this season.

Stubblefield is impressed with the film he has seen on the young receiver, especially the athleticism that Dotson possesses.

“He has the athletic ability, and if you put the skill on top of it,” Stubblefield said. “It makes a great combination. I haven't had a ton of time to work with him but seeing what he is doing now, what he did in winter workouts.

“I really do believe he is progressing to have a big season.”

Stubblefield is also confident in two freshmen from last season, TJ Jones and John Dunmore, who he dubbed ‘Florida cats,’ as they are always outside working in the sunny weather.

“You can tell when we have our Zoom meetings that they’re either just getting done getting a workout in or getting ready to get a workout in,” Stubblefield said. “They are still young and we are in the middle of a new offense.

“So it’s making sure we are doing more than just what we are allowed to make sure that they are ready to go.”

And as Stubblefield looks for Dunmore and Jones, who both redshirted last season, to take the next step this offseason, he has been very impressed with Penn State’s two early enrollees this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jaden Dottin, who are both 4-star recruits, despite not getting the full benefits of enrolling early due to the coronavirus cancellations, Stubblefield saw a lot of growth while the two were on campus.

“You enroll early in order to get a head start, and they have done that,” Stubblefield said. “They’ve been able to do that in the weight room and have been able to change their bodies with our strength and conditioning staff.

“On top of that, they’ve been able to bond with some of the guys.”

Stubblefield went on to say that Dottin is very calm and collected, and he is very excited to see him “flip that switch” on the field.

Lambert-Smith, on the other hand, is just different according to Stubblefield.

“He has something different in him,” Stubblefield said. “There might be some sort of different motivation for him because you can tell he wants it and he is willing to put the work in to reach that goal.”

And this starts with Lambert-Smith’s unique mentality.

“We talk about the process, he wants the process, he wants the hard stuff,” Stubblefield said. “He wants to be coached and he has that mentality of hating to lose which is what I love.

“Everybody loves to win, but who hates to lose.”

And while the group consists of young talent and a new coach, Stubblefield knows that everything, including leadership, will be ironed out once Penn State returns to the practice field.

“It will come together easier when we do start practicing,” Stubblefield said. “Who is going to be the second voice or be a reflection of my voice. I do think that we have a few guys that are willing to step up.”